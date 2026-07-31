Sony Confirms 2028 Deadline to Kill PlayStation Game Discs

Sony argues that curated content, a stable ecosystem, and lower cost versus high-end PCs—not discs—differentiate PlayStation, while disc manufacturing capacity can be repurposed for products like AI components amid rising hardware and subscription prices.

CFO Lin Tao says the move reflects the broader shift toward digital content and higher-margin digital sales, even as Sony acknowledges gamers’ emotional attachment to physical media.

Sony will make all first-party PlayStation games digital-only starting January 2028, phasing out Blu-ray discs in favor of download codes sold at retail.

Sony isn't backing away from its plan to end physical game discs for new PlayStation releases in 2028—even as criticism from players continues to grow. During the company's latest earnings call, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao acknowledged the emotional attachment many gamers have to boxed games but made it clear the company's strategy has not changed. According to Kotaku, the comments come weeks after Sony confirmed that all first-party PlayStation games released beginning in January 2028 will be distributed digitally rather than on Blu-ray discs.

"There are various reasons we made this decision, the biggest being that the digitalization of content overall has been progressing," Tao said through an interpreter. "It's not just for PlayStation, but for all kinds of content." She added that the move was not made lightly. "When we think about the future—we put in a lot of thought and time, and we cautiously considered this—and we came to this conclusion, and we're going to cautiously move this forward," Tao said. "We have received various opinions and people have strong views... Games are loved by many people. It's a form of entertainment that's loved by people, and it's connected to people's fond memories in many cases. We understand those emotions." Sony's announcement marks one of the biggest shifts in PlayStation's history. Games released before January 2028 will continue to be sold on disc, but future first-party titles will be digital-only. Retailers won't disappear from the equation, however. Instead, Sony plans to transition stores to a "code in a box" model, where customers purchase physical packaging that contains a digital download code rather than a disc.

The company says the strategy reflects how players already buy games. Sony's financial reports show roughly 82% to 85% of PS4 and PS5 game purchases are now digital, and digital full-game downloads generate substantially more revenue than physical copies. Moving away from discs also gives Sony greater control over pricing by eliminating competition from the secondhand game market, while allowing manufacturing facilities previously dedicated to disc production to be repurposed for products such as AI-related components. The decision also arrives during a period of significant change for PlayStation. Over the past year, Sony has raised prices on PS5 consoles multiple times, citing inflation, memory shortages, and broader economic pressures. The company has also increased PlayStation Plus subscription prices in several markets, while soaring memory chip costs have driven the price of officially licensed PS5 SSD upgrades to record highs. Earlier industry reports have even suggested that those same component shortages could complicate the timeline for the PlayStation 6.