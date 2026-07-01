Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Battle in Emotional Interview

Danny Glover is opening up about one of the biggest battles of his life. The legendary actor and activist revealed that he has been living with Alzheimer's disease for several years, sharing the diagnosis publicly for the first time during an exclusive interview with Lester Holt on TODAY. The 79-year-old said he decided the time was right to speak openly about the progressive neurological condition, while emphasizing that the support of his family has helped him face what's ahead.

Since receiving the diagnosis, Glover said his speech, movement, and memory have gradually slowed, though he continues to attend public events and remain active in his hometown of San Francisco. Looking ahead, the Lethal Weapon star acknowledged the uncertainty of the disease but said he isn't facing it alone. "I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing," Glover said. Asked whether his family has his back, he answered without hesitation: "Absolutely. They've got my back." He also struck an optimistic note, adding, "I could live with it, in a sense." The announcement comes just months after Glover was celebrated for a very different reason. In March, Sankofa.org honored him with its Social Justice Award during the organization's inaugural Los Angeles fundraiser, recognizing decades of activism alongside his acclaimed acting career.

Held on what would have been Harry Belafonte's 99th birthday, the event highlighted Glover's long-standing advocacy for workers' rights, racial justice, and global humanitarian causes. For Glover's family, making the diagnosis public was about honesty as much as it was about awareness. His daughter, Mandisa Glover, said it was important that her father tell the story himself rather than allow others to speculate. "I think it's really important for him to have control of his own narrative, of his own life story," she told Holt. "The time is now." She added that she no longer wanted to dismiss questions about his health by pretending "everything is all right." Danny’s younger brother, Martin Glover, echoed that commitment, saying, "He took me under his wing... And I'm here to help him now. It's my turn."