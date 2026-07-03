Regina Hall

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Regina Hall Announces 'Girls Trip' Sequel is Delayed Due to Poor Script
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Reveals the Real Reason ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is Delayed

Regina Hall explains why the Flossy Posse won’t reunite just yet, and what the ‘Girls Trip 2’ script needs before cameras can finally roll.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Regina Hall attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Says Almost Becoming a Nun Was an 'Incredible, Peaceful Time'

The actress said the process of becoming a nun was "worth it" a few years after a breakup.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
YouTube/Paramount Pictures
Pop Culture

‘Scary Movie 6’: Wayans Brothers, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and More Star in First Trailer 

The upcoming comedy spoofs 'Ma,' 'M3GAN' and other recent horror films.

Jaelani Turner-Williams136 days ago
Regina Hall speaking at a podium, wearing a black dress, with long dark hair, against a warm-toned curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Honors Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo at NAACP Image Awards

The not-so-subtle nod to the BAFTA controversy got huge audience response.

Mark Elibert137 days ago
Junglepussy.
Pop Culture

Junglepussy Explains How Her Music Landed Her 'One Battle After Another' Role

The movie's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, handpicked the rapper for a role in the action drama after hearing her music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams273 days ago
Advertisement
Junglepussy, Regina Hall at the New York special screening of Searchlight Pictures' "O'Dessa" held at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Fans React to Regina Hall's Mini 'Support the Girls' Reunion in 'One Battle After Another'

This wasn't the first time Regina Hall and Shayna McHayle have acted alongside each other.

Alex Gonzalez291 days ago
Split image. Left: Leonardo DiCaprio with a rifle. Right: Beyoncé in a patterned dress, with Kendrick Lamar in a green jacket.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’

Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.

Alex Ocho357 days ago
Teyana Taylor in a field firing a rifle, wearing a plaid shirt, beanie, and boots, with an open landscape in the background.
Pop Culture

'One Battle After Another' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and More Star in PTA's Latest

This September, Paul Thomas Anderson is rolling out his biggest movie yet.

Trace William Cowen476 days ago
YouTube/Today
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Jokingly Reminds Kevin Hart He Called Her Breasts ‘Sandbags’ on Set

Hart insisted it was "a different time" when he made the joke about his frequent costar.

Jaelani Turner-Williams498 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Most Commercial' Film Yet

The film is scheduled to film this year, but the plot is currently under wraps.

Jaelani Turner-Williams918 days ago
Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul Regina Hall
Pop Culture

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Talk Uncovering the Truth About Megachurches in ‘Honk for Jesus'

Complex caught up with the 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.' stars to talk all about their characters, megachurches, and working with the Ebo twins.

Karla Rodriguez1413 days ago
The Game at a celebrity basketball match-up
Music

The Game Blasts Oscars for LeBron Hairline Joke Regina Hall Told, Says Same ‘Mentality’ Led to Will Smith Slap

Besides the Will Smith slap, the Game is pointing to another Oscars moment he wasn’t thrilled with: co-host Regina Hall’s joke about LeBron James’ hairline.

Brenton Blanchet1563 days ago
What to Watch and Stream this Weekend: X Deep Water
Pop Culture

What to Watch This Week: 'X,' Deep Water,' 'DMZ,' 'Alice' and More

Our picks for the best new movies &amp; shows for March 18-19. A24's new horror film 'X,' the erotic thriller 'Deep Water,' Keke Palmer's 'Alice' and more.

Karla Rodriguez1581 days ago
Advertisement
Regina Hall stars in 'Master' from Prime Video
Pop Culture

Watch Regina Hall Navigate an Awkward Work Party in Prime Video's 'Master' (Exclusive)

Regina Hall entertains some awkward conversation at a party in Prime Video's upcoming horror film, 'Master,' which drops on March 18. Here's an exclusive clip.

Khal1584 days ago
Regina Hall in 'Master' for Amazon Studios
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Discovers Campus Evil in Amazon Prime's 'Master': Exclusive Look

'Master,' the Regina Hall-led thriller from Amazon Studios, is set on a college campus simmering with evil premiering on March 18. Watch the film's trailer now.

Khal1598 days ago
regina hall oscars host
Pop Culture

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer Are Hosting the Oscars

After multiple shows with no hosts, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer have been tapped to host the Academy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Joe Price1613 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App