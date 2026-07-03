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Regina Hall Reveals the Real Reason ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is Delayed
Regina Hall explains why the Flossy Posse won’t reunite just yet, and what the ‘Girls Trip 2’ script needs before cameras can finally roll.
Regina Hall Says Almost Becoming a Nun Was an 'Incredible, Peaceful Time'
The actress said the process of becoming a nun was "worth it" a few years after a breakup.
‘Scary Movie 6’: Wayans Brothers, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and More Star in First Trailer
The upcoming comedy spoofs 'Ma,' 'M3GAN' and other recent horror films.
Regina Hall Honors Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo at NAACP Image Awards
The not-so-subtle nod to the BAFTA controversy got huge audience response.
Junglepussy Explains How Her Music Landed Her 'One Battle After Another' Role
The movie's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, handpicked the rapper for a role in the action drama after hearing her music.
Fans React to Regina Hall's Mini 'Support the Girls' Reunion in 'One Battle After Another'
This wasn't the first time Regina Hall and Shayna McHayle have acted alongside each other.
'Scary Movie' Franchise Revival Has Regina Hall & Anna Faris Reprising Their Roles
'We can't wait,' the actresses said.
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’
Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.
'One Battle After Another' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and More Star in PTA's Latest
This September, Paul Thomas Anderson is rolling out his biggest movie yet.
Regina Hall Jokingly Reminds Kevin Hart He Called Her Breasts ‘Sandbags’ on Set
Hart insisted it was "a different time" when he made the joke about his frequent costar.
Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim Added to Paul Thomas Anderson Film Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn
Taylor and Haim join Anderson's upcoming untitled film.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Most Commercial' Film Yet
The film is scheduled to film this year, but the plot is currently under wraps.
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Talk Uncovering the Truth About Megachurches in ‘Honk for Jesus'
Complex caught up with the 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.' stars to talk all about their characters, megachurches, and working with the Ebo twins.
The Game Blasts Oscars for LeBron Hairline Joke Regina Hall Told, Says Same ‘Mentality’ Led to Will Smith Slap
Besides the Will Smith slap, the Game is pointing to another Oscars moment he wasn’t thrilled with: co-host Regina Hall’s joke about LeBron James’ hairline.
What to Watch This Week: 'X,' Deep Water,' 'DMZ,' 'Alice' and More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 18-19. A24's new horror film 'X,' the erotic thriller 'Deep Water,' Keke Palmer's 'Alice' and more.
Watch Regina Hall Navigate an Awkward Work Party in Prime Video's 'Master' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall entertains some awkward conversation at a party in Prime Video's upcoming horror film, 'Master,' which drops on March 18. Here's an exclusive clip.
Regina Hall Discovers Campus Evil in Amazon Prime's 'Master': Exclusive Look
'Master,' the Regina Hall-led thriller from Amazon Studios, is set on a college campus simmering with evil premiering on March 18. Watch the film's trailer now.
Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer Are Hosting the Oscars
After multiple shows with no hosts, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer have been tapped to host the Academy Awards in Los Angeles next month.