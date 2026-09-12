Charleston White Arrested in Florida on Battery Charge

A judge will review White’s case before deciding on bond, and it remains unclear whether the arrest will affect his Wednesday show in Naples.

Jail records list the 49-year-old comedian’s case as pending trial with a $0 bond, while details of the alleged incident remain undisclosed.

Charleston White was arrested Saturday by Hollywood police in Florida and booked into Broward County jail on a misdemeanor Touch or Strike/Battery charge.

Charleston White is back behind bars following an arrest in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge. The 49-year-old comedian and internet personality was taken into custody by the Hollywood Police Departmenton Saturday (Sept. 12) and booked into the Broward County Jail. Jail records reviewed by Complex reveal White faces one count of Touch or Strike/Battery, with the charge currently listed as "pending trial." His bond amount is shown as $0.

Details surrounding the alleged incident that led to White's arrest have not yet been made public. TMZ reported that a judge will review his case before determining whether to set a bond. White, a Fort Worth native, has amassed more than 250,000 YouTube subscribers through his often controversial commentary on hip-hop, crime and current events, as well as his work as a comedian and motivational speaker. Saturday's arrest follows several previous encounters with law enforcement. In October 2024, White was arrested in Texas on one animal cruelty count and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His combined bond was reportedly set at $31,000. White was accused of pepper-spraying a cat, an allegation he denied. In February 2025, White was arrested again in the Fort Worth area on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. He was initially held without bond before being released days later, after which he claimed the charges had been dropped. White also drew attention in 2023 when he said the FBI investigated allegations that he was holding women hostage and possessing illegal weapons. He mocked the claims during a livestream.