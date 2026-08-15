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Charleston White Mocks NBA Ben10's Paralysis After Shooting: ‘He Ain’t No Motherf*****g Gangster’

The comedian offensively joked that Ben10 being shot was the "best thing" that could have happened to him.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 22: Charleston White is seen arriving to his comedy show on April 22, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/babyboyten/Instagram

Charleston White targeted NBA Ben10's permanent paralysis by calling the injury “the best thing” that could have happened to the Baton Rouge rapper.

In a recent interview with SayCheese TV, White offered a controversial take on the condition of Ben10, real name Ben Fields, the Never Broke Again affiliate who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot at a Houston restaurant in April.

"Ben10, the best thing God could have did for him was take his legs," White said in the video below. "He playing with them legs like he gangster. He ain't no motherfucking gangster."

White went on to question a recent Ben10 post on social media, where the rapper claimed his circumstances have improved, calling that a “goddamn lie.” "When you got to pee, you can't rush to the bathroom,” White joked before alleging that Ben10 also wasn’t capable of an active sex life.

Earlier in the conversation, White claimed that the shooting was divine intervention. "See, God either got to kill him, paralyze them or [maim] them for this new group to change,” White said.

Ben10 was shot at Houston restaurant Confessions in early April. State court records describe the rapper’s prognosis as "irreversible paralysis of his lower extremities. The 26-year-old was shot a second time roughly five weeks later in Baton Rouge, where two others were also wounded in that incident.

In late April, Detroit rapper AllStar JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, 36, was arrested in connection with the Houston shooting. The 32-year-old faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying up to 15 years in prison, as well as a Texas state charge of aggravated assault causing traumatic brain or spine injury.

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