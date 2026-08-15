Charleston White Mocks NBA Ben10's Paralysis After Shooting: ‘He Ain’t No Motherf*****g Gangster’

Charleston White targeted NBA Ben10's permanent paralysis by calling the injury “the best thing” that could have happened to the Baton Rouge rapper.

In a recent interview with SayCheese TV, White offered a controversial take on the condition of Ben10, real name Ben Fields, the Never Broke Again affiliate who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot at a Houston restaurant in April.

"Ben10, the best thing God could have did for him was take his legs," White said in the video below. "He playing with them legs like he gangster. He ain't no motherfucking gangster."