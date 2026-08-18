Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva Hit Farmers’ Market With Baby Bump on Display

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 45, and his pregnant wife were spotted shopping at a farmers’ market in Studio City, California, on Sunday, August 16, according to Just Jared. Onieva, 34, put her growing baby bump on display in a cropped lace tank with jeans, while Williams wore a sleeveless Bob Marley T-shirt and black pants for the outing.

Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva are keeping things casual as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The sighting comes nearly three months after the couple’s marriage and pregnancy became public within weeks of each other. In May, reports revealed that Williams and Onieva had quietly married months earlier without announcing the ceremony.

Later that month, Onieva confirmed she was expecting by sharing photos of her bump on Instagram with a one-word caption: “Vida,” Spanish for “life.”

It will be the couple’s first child together and Williams’ third. The actor already shares daughter Sadie, 12, and son Maceo, 10, with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Williams and Drake-Lee married in 2012 and separated in 2017 after nearly five years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in 2020 following a lengthy court fight over custody and financial support, though disputes over their parenting arrangement continued afterward.

Williams’ relationship with Onieva began under very different circumstances. The actors met while filming the Prime Video series Hotel Costiera on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in 2025. Their romance became public shortly before the show premiered that September, when they were photographed holding hands and kissing in Milan. They subsequently attended the series’ Rome premiere together and made other public appearances in Europe.