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Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva Hit Farmers’ Market With Baby Bump on Display

The 'Grey’s Anatomy' alum and his new wife keep it low-key at a farmers’ market as they quietly gear up for baby No. 3 in his growing blended family.

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Pops Out with Alejandra Onieva and Her Baby Bump in Studio City
Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jesse Williams and his wife Alejandra Onieva were seen keeping it low-key at a Studio City farmers’ market, where Onieva showed off her baby bump in a cropped lace tank and jeans.
  • The outing follows reports that the couple quietly married months earlier and Onieva’s May Instagram reveal of her pregnancy with the caption “Vida,” marking their first child together and Williams’ third.
  • Williams, best known as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, met Spanish TV actor Onieva while filming Prime Video’s Hotel Costiera on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, a relationship that contrasts with his contentious split from ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva are keeping things casual as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 45, and his pregnant wife were spotted shopping at a farmers’ market in Studio City, California, on Sunday, August 16, according to Just Jared. Onieva, 34, put her growing baby bump on display in a cropped lace tank with jeans, while Williams wore a sleeveless Bob Marley T-shirt and black pants for the outing.

The sighting comes nearly three months after the couple’s marriage and pregnancy became public within weeks of each other. In May, reports revealed that Williams and Onieva had quietly married months earlier without announcing the ceremony.

Later that month, Onieva confirmed she was expecting by sharing photos of her bump on Instagram with a one-word caption: “Vida,” Spanish for “life.”

It will be the couple’s first child together and Williams’ third. The actor already shares daughter Sadie, 12, and son Maceo, 10, with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Williams and Drake-Lee married in 2012 and separated in 2017 after nearly five years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in 2020 following a lengthy court fight over custody and financial support, though disputes over their parenting arrangement continued afterward.

Williams’ relationship with Onieva began under very different circumstances. The actors met while filming the Prime Video series Hotel Costiera on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in 2025. Their romance became public shortly before the show premiered that September, when they were photographed holding hands and kissing in Milan. They subsequently attended the series’ Rome premiere together and made other public appearances in Europe.

Hotel Costiera, which starred Williams as former Marine Daniel De Luca, ultimately lasted one season. Williams remains best known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, joining the ABC medical drama in 2009 and becoming a series regular before departing in 2021. He has since returned for guest appearances as Jackson.

Onieva, meanwhile, has built much of her career in Spanish television and was previously linked to Thunderbolts actor Sebastian Stan from 2020 to 2021.

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