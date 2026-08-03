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Pop Culture
Bonnie Blue Claims She's Given Birth to Her First Child in Video Shared From Toilet
The controversial adult film performer previously went viral after she claimed she had sex with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.
Joe Price31 seconds ago