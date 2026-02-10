Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Claims She Had Unprotected Sex With 400 Men, Breaking Record: ‘Breeding Mission’

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue says she had unprotected sex with about 400 men during a "breeding" event.

Bonnie Blue in a sparkly dress stands in front of orange coral decorations and a stone-like backdrop at an event.
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Bonnie Blue participated in a record-setting sexual encounter involving hundreds of men who had the opportunity to “breed” her, according to reporting from Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old creator allegedly had unprotected sex with approximately 400 men during an event held on February 7 at a private residence in the United Kingdom. The publication reports that participants waited in line for hours for the opportunity to take part, with some allegedly standing by for as long as seven hours.

If accurate, the number would far surpass the previous record of 65 participants, a mark set in 2004 by adult performer Ariana Jollee, according to a press release Blue's team sent to US Weekly. Blue acknowledged the scale of the event in comments to the outlet, explaining that she structured the day around prioritizing certain participants and managing the physical toll of the challenge.

“I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day,” Blue said in a statement, per US Weekly. “I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

She went on to tell the publication she was on a “breeding mission.”

Despite the framing of the event, Blue has previously spoken openly about her fertility struggles, casting doubt on the likelihood of pregnancy. In a 2025 interview, she revealed that she had tried unsuccessfully to conceive with a former partner and was told she would likely need to pursue IVF to become pregnant.

The reported event marks the latest headline-grabbing claim associated with Blue. In January 2025, she said she had sex with more than 1,000 men in a 12-hour span, a number that was later eclipsed by her rival and fellow OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips, who claimed to have broken that record shortly after by sleeping with 1,113 men.

Neither independent verification nor official confirmation of the reported figures has been made, but the story has already cemented itself as another viral moment in the adult content space.

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