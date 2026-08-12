Actors Who Found Love on Set and Got Married: Tom Holland & Zendaya to Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz

Hollywood is no stranger to star couples, whether it be fast flings or decades of romance. Plenty of actors have found love on the set of movies and TV shows, and eventually tied the knot. Here are some of the most notable celebrity romances that led to marriage after co-stars met on set.

Zendaya & Tom Holland:

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.:

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, but they didn’t start officially dating until 2000. They got engaged in 2001 and tied the knot in 2002. They also starred together in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, in which they portrayed love interests Fred and Daphne. They have since welcomed two children.

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz:

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig knew each other for a long time before getting together. They worked on a stage production of Les Grandes Horizontales in London in 1994, but it was only during the production of the 2011 thriller Dream House that they started dating. They got married before the movie hit theaters, and they had their first child together in 2018, and each has a child from previous relationships.

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie:

After meeting during the production of the second season of Game of Thrones in 2011 (the season aired the following year), Rose Leslie and Kit Harington got married in 2018. They’ve since welcomed two children together.

Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley:

Hardy and Riley fell in love on the set of the two-part British TV adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2007, and got married in 2014. They’ve got two sons together.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met when they co-starred in the 2011 superhero flop Green Lantern, but something good came out of the critically trashed failure because they started dating after the movie hit theaters. They got married the following year at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, something which Reynolds apologized for in 2020, saying, “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.” Lively and Reynolds have four children together.

Danneel Ackles & Jensen Ackles:

Danneel Ackles (née Harris) and Jensen Ackles had actually crossed paths in the early 2000s when they both starred on CW shows. But sparks flew when they co-starred in 2007’s Ten Inch Hero. They started dating and got married in 2010. She later showed up in a recurring role for several episodes of Jensen’s breakthrough TV series, Supernatural. They welcomed their first child in 2013, and had twins in 2016.

Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz

After becoming close friends with “obvious chemistry” on the set of the 1992 Spanish movie Jamón Jamón, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem began dating in 2007 at the wrap party of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, in which they both appear, and got married in 2010. They’ve co-starred in a number of films together, and will appear together again as a married couple in Florian Zeller’s upcoming movie, Bunker. They have two children.