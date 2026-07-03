Rachel Weisz

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388583 02: Rick (played by Brendan Fraser, left) and Evelyn O''Connell (played by Rachel Weisz) brace themselves for trouble in "The Mummy Returns."
Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz Reportedly Sign On for Fourth 'Mummy' Installment

Fraser led the franchise reboot beginning with 1999 action epic 'The Mummy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance ‘Distasteful,’ Plans to Donate or Spend Money Instead

Daniel Craig stated his belief that inheritance is "distasteful," and also that he plans to spend or donate his money rather than pass it down the family line.

Gavin Evans1794 days ago
Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

Producer Says Next James Bond ‘Can Be of Any Color, But He Is Male’

Longtime 'Bond' producer Barbara Broccoli has a certain requirement for Daniel Craig's 007 successor.

Gavin Evans2375 days ago
Florence Pugh
Pop Culture

'Black Widow' Star Florence Pugh Says the Film Is 'Very Raw and Very Painful and Very Beautiful'

'Black Widow,' starring Scarlett Johansson, is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

Joshua Espinoza2431 days ago
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Scarlett Johansson at Comic Con
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Black Widow' Will Be 'Different' Than Most Marvel Movies

“There’s lots of talking. I get to talk more. I could tell you that.”

Gavin Evans2553 days ago
eva green
Pop Culture

Bond Girl Eva Green Says ‘James Bond Should Always Be a Man and Not Be Jane Bond’

Eva Green isn't down with the idea of a woman playing James Bond.

Alex Galbraith2684 days ago
rachel weisz
Pop Culture

Rachel Weisz Thinks Women Should Create Their Own James Bond

As husband Daniel Craig gears up to star in the 25th James Bond film, Weisz has some thoughts about a woman taking on the lead role.

Julia Reiss3076 days ago
Pop Culture

Review: "Oz the Great and Powerful" Looks Great But Feels Lightweight

Or, when self-aware actors and generic plot devices undermine dazzling visuals.

MattBarone4879 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Oz the Great and Powerful" is Already Getting a Sequel

Wouldn't that be "The Wizard of Oz"?

nancy-stiles4879 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the First Clip From "Oz the Great and Powerful"

We better start taking it seriously.

nancy-stiles4898 days ago
Pop Culture

New "Oz: The Great And Powerful" Images Hit The Web

Are you ready to return to Oz?

Jason Serafino4995 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Though Flawed, "The Bourne Legacy" Effectively Upholds The Franchise's Intelligence And Brutality

The action series that turned Matt Damon into a megastar is in good hands, even if this fourth installment isn't perfect.

MattBarone5089 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Check Out This New Featurette For “The Bourne Legacy”

Is Jeremy Renner up to the task?

Jason Serafino5106 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: The First Clip From “The Bourne Legacy” Hits The Net

Jeremy Renner attempts to carry the franchise now.

Jason Serafino5111 days ago
Pop Culture

Trailer Park: “Oz The Great And Powerful” Revisits A Classic World In Style

It's not nearly as blasphemous looking as it could have been.

Jason Serafino5117 days ago

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