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Discover the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies ever, ranked by total viewing hours. From Red Notice to Bird Box, these are the films audiences couldn't stop streaming.Noah Cortez
Although the Colleen Hoover-adapted film is about serious themes, the internet is obsessed with the alleged drama going on behind the scenes. To catch you up to speed, we broke down all that you need to know.Levi Winslow
Pop Culture
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Say Fox Sent Support for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: “Rooting For You Guys”
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman open up on their first MCU film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’Jacob Kramer
From 'Resident Evil' to 'Mortal Kombat' to 'Sonic' to 'Detective Pikachu,' here are the best video game movies to watch before 'The Super Mario Bros. MovieKevin Wong