Ryan Reynolds

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Hugh Jackman takes part in SiriusXM's Front Row with Gina Chick hosted by Hugh Jackman at SiriusXM Studios on June 03, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Admits to Having Internal 'Rage' That 'Rarely' Comes Out

The actor has learned to compartmentalize his anger, which occasionally comes out when he plays X-Men character Wolverine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
Blake Lively's Demand for Attorney's Fees from Justin Baldoni Denied
Pop Culture

Judge Shuts Down Blake Lively’s Latest Filing Request in Justin Baldoni Case

A judge shut down the actress’s latest move in the $400 million ‘It Ends with Us’ legal saga. Here’s why the court said no to additional filings tied to legal fees and damages.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Justin Baldoni Says Blake Lively's Downfall is Because She's 'Unlikable'
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Argue Blake Lively’s Reputation Hurt Her Career

As key claims are tossed, Baldoni’s lawyers say Blake’s reputation — not retaliation — sparked failed deals, ‘It Ends With Us’ drama, and fading offers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Ryan Reynolds Says He's 'Proud' of Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Amid Rumored UK Move
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence On Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni Trial and Rumored UK Escape Plan

Inside Reynolds’ rare TV comments on the ‘It Ends With Us’ feud, why key claims were tossed, and what a rumored UK move means for the couple’s future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
Blake Lively Insists on Testifying at Trial Following Claims Against Justin Baldoni Being Dismissed
Pop Culture

Blake Lively Still Plans to Testify After Judge Tosses Most Claims Against Justin Baldoni

Inside the retaliation, contract, and Wayfarer Studios claims that survived after a judge dismissed most of Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni.

Bernadette Giacomazzo104 days ago
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Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Settlement Conference Ended with No Resolution
Pop Culture

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Fail to Reach Settlement in Federal Court

Bryan Freeman, the attorney for Justin Baldoni, said that the talks ended without a settlement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Ryan Reynolds Defends 'Malignant, Lazy-Lidded' Justin Baldoni Messages: 'Not Angry Enough'
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds’ Rep Defends ‘Malignant, Lazy-Lidded’ Texts About Justin Baldoni

Newly unsealed messages and court filings shed light on Reynolds’ private texts as the legal battle involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
Blake Lively in a white dress on a yellow background and Ben Affleck in a black suit on a gray background.
Pop Culture

Blake Lively’s Email Asking Ben Affleck for Help on Movie Made Public Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Saga

The actor's then-recent Dunkin' commercial gets a mention in the newly revealed email.

Trace William Cowen176 days ago
A man with curly hair in a maroon sweater stands in front of a backdrop with "Variety" and "Coalition for Faith & Media" logos.
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Loses $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively After Missing Court Deadline

Lively’s sexual harassment case against him remains active.

Mark Elibert257 days ago
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(L) Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024 in New York City. (R) Blake Lively arrives to 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in Midtown on May 01, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Judge Tosses Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

The actor and director accused Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds of extortion and defamation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams402 days ago
Ryan Reynolds at a red carpet event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" signage in the background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing 'Deadpool' and 'X-Men' Team-Up Film

The star is reportedly in the early working stages on an ensemble film.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
Ryan Reynolds stands among a crowd in formal attire. Steven Spielberg and other attendees are seated around him, all smiling.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Alludes to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit During 'SNL 50'

Baldoni recently hit the couple with a $400 million countersuit.

tara mahadevan514 days ago
Justin Baldoni standing at a podium with a microphone stand and wearing a blue blazer.
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Launches Website Detailing Legal Battle With Blake Lively

Baldoni wanted to make legal documents accessible to fans.

Trey Alston529 days ago
(L) Justin Baldoni on Thursday, August 08, 2024. (R) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for $400 Million

Among other claims, the filmmaker has sued the couple for defamation and extortion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams546 days ago
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Justin Baldoni attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City/Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Says Ryan Reynolds Berated Him in ‘Humiliating’ Manner

Baldoni alleged that Reynolds and Blake Lively were "aggressive" during a confrontation with him at their New York penthouse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams561 days ago
Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of "It Ends With Us" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England/Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Blake Lively Sues Former Costar Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment

Controversy surmounted the actors' romantic drama, 'This Ends With Us,' as Lively and Baldoni didn't do press together.

Jaelani Turner-Williams572 days ago

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