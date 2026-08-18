Tony Yayo Hits 'The Breakfast Club' to Talk 'Feed Yayo,' His New Complex Food Series

Tony Yayo recently sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his new series Feed Yayo, a new food competition show streaming on Complex. Feed Yayo, which premiered on August 6, puts six chefs through a cook-off where they battle in front of a live audience. In addition to Yayo, the debut episode features comedian Donnell Rawlings.

“We bring in different chefs on the show … They just come there, we judge the food. If it's horrible, we going to give you the [thumbs down] and if it's good, we going to tell you the truth,” said the G-Unit veteran of the show’s premise near the two-minute mark in the video linked below.

“That was a great first episode. It was actually supposed to be a pilot and it was so good that Complex wanted to make it an episode,” he added of the debut.