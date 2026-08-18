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Tony Yayo Hits 'The Breakfast Club' to Talk 'Feed Yayo,' His New Complex Food Series

The G-Unit vet stopped by the morning show to talk about his new food competition series, which premiered on Complex earlier this month.

Tony Yayo wearing a red New York Yankees cap and a blue jacket stands in front of a cityscape backdrop.
Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images

Tony Yayo recently sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his new series Feed Yayo, a new food competition show streaming on Complex.

Feed Yayo, which premiered on August 6, puts six chefs through a cook-off where they battle in front of a live audience. In addition to Yayo, the debut episode features comedian Donnell Rawlings.

“We bring in different chefs on the show … They just come there, we judge the food. If it's horrible, we going to give you the [thumbs down] and if it's good, we going to tell you the truth,” said the G-Unit veteran of the show’s premise near the two-minute mark in the video linked below.

“That was a great first episode. It was actually supposed to be a pilot and it was so good that Complex wanted to make it an episode,” he added of the debut.

Yayo also admitted that he became a foodie while touring with 50 Cent, which allowed him to try different cuisines from all over the world.

New episodes of Feed Yayo are streaming on Complex.

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