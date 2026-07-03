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Amiri presented its SS26 show in Paris yesterday in a stunning space filled with models in ‘70s & ‘80s-inspired suits.Aria Hughes
Pop Culture
Steve Harvey on Lori's Relationship With Michael B. Jordan: 'It’s the First Time She’s Been Happy'
The 'Family Feud' host opened up about Jordan, whose praises he’s sang in the past after Jordan and Lori confirmed their relationship earlier this year.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Steve Harvey Blasted on Twitter for Resurfaced Clip Claiming Men and Women Can't Be Friends
In the now-viral, decade-old video, Steve Harvey claims a man is “incapable” of having a platonic friendship with a woman without an ulterior motive.Xavier Hamilton
The duo was seen walking around SoHo on Wednesday night.Hannah Lifshutz