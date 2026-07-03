Steve Harvey

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Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law 'Thank You, Sir'
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law: 'Thank You, Sir'

From Instagram tributes to treasured family memories, Steve, Marjorie and Lori Harvey honor 'Pop' Bridges and the example he set through faith and fatherhood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
(L-R) Steve Harvey and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Warns Young Men Not to Become Like Diddy: 'You've Got to Be a Gentleman'

The comedian took a moment to explain how Puff's actions were bound to catch up to him, and how other men can avoid a similar fate.

Alex Ocho52 days ago
Steve Harvey Says He Tracked Down Men Who Made 'Derogatory' Remarks About Wife and Daughters
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Says He’ll 'Find You' if You Attack His Wife or Daughters Online

On a new podcast, the TV icon details confronting online trolls, the extreme warning he gave a boyfriend, and why his blended family comes before fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
Ex-Husband of Steve Harvey's Radio Co-Host Faces Additional RICO Charges
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Co-Host Shirley Strawberry’s Ex Hit with Sexual Battery Charges

Prosecutors say Earnest Williams used Shirley Strawberry’s fame to run a years-long scam on mostly women. Now, new sexual assault claims raise the stakes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
Jalen Rose has a goatee and curly hair; Steve Harvey is bald with a mustache.
Sports

Jalen Rose Denies Wearing Hairpiece After Steve Harvey Comparison

The former NBA star responds to viral comments comparing his hair to Steve Harvey.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
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(L) Cedric the Entertainer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Being Eddie" at TUDUM Theater on November 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (R) Comedian Katt Williams arrives on Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Pop Culture

Cedric the Entertainer Claims Katt Williams Stole His Joke, Talks 'Main Grief' of Viral Interview

The comedian says he had been around Williams "many times" before his 2024 'Club Shay Shay' interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams210 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 22, 2025: "Reasonable Doubt" star Lori Harvey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 12, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Says Her Mom Thought She Was 'Joking' About 'Playboy' Cover

Lori Harvey said her parents gave her the stamp of approval after seeing her 'Playboy' photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams246 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: attends day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2111 -- Pictured: Comedian Katt Williams during an interview on Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Says He Regrets Responding to Katt Williams' Digs: 'We Not Even In The Same League'

Harvey believes he "shouldn't have said anything" in response to Williams.

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago
Steve Harvey in a light pink suit holding a microphone, speaking at an event with a green backdrop.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Says He Quit Stand-Up Because of Cancel Culture: 'Comedy is Too Hard to Do Right Now'

About a decade ago, Harvey left the world of stand-up comedy behind.

Joe Price302 days ago
Steve Harvey sitting in a casual shirt, and Lori Harvey posing in a stylish white outfit at an event.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey’s Love Life: 'Any Boy That’s an Ex, He’s Now My Ex Too'

The comedian, who admits it's been tough watching his daughter dating in the spotlight, says he has to cut ties with her exes as well.

Alex Ocho303 days ago
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Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey in June 2025.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey’s Heartfelt Post About Wife Marjorie Has Fans Talking

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a marriage worth emulating.

Lucille Barilla326 days ago
Steve Harvey arrives at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Deals With a Forgetful Husband in Hilarious Throwback

The entertainer admitted his wife, Marjorie, would never let him get away with that behavior.

Lucille Barilla332 days ago
Marjorie Elaine Harvey wears silk dress, blazer & Steve Harvey wears blazer outside Amiri during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 shows as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Goes Pantsless in Sultry Facebook Post

The happily married couple showed off their sexy side on social media.

Lucille Barilla336 days ago
Lori Harvey attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Secures Guest Slot on 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 3

The actress and entrepreneur will play 'an unpredictable force with a troubled past.'

Alex Gonzalez339 days ago
Inside Steve Harvey's $15M Mansion Once Owned by Tyler Perry
Pop Culture

Inside Steve Harvey’s $15M Mansion Once Owned by Tyler Perry

The 'Family Feud' host's amenities include an infinity pool and a gigantic wine cellar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo365 days ago
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Steve Harvey wearing sunglasses and a black patterned shirt, looking to the side.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Criticizes Comedians Who Use Podcasts to 'Tear Down' Other Comedians

Harvey said he's not in the business of tearing other people down.

Mark Elibert629 days ago
Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley and Bernie Mack (l. to r.), stars of the movie "The Original Kings Of Comedy,"
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Addresses Speculation He, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley Treated Bernie Mac 'Like Sh*t'

Harvey addressed the mistreatment claims more than 16 years after Mac's death.

Joshua Espinoza630 days ago

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