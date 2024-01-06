Ice Cube Responds to Katt Williams' Claim About 'Friday After Next' Rape Scene: 'Never a Discussion'

Ice Cube cleared the air over his film Friday After Next following the shocking claims Katt Williams made during his recent interview on Club Shay Shay.

On Friday, the West Coast rap legend shared a video of himself addressing Williams' statements regarding the last film in the Friday trilogy. Cube made it clear that he has a lot of love for Williams but had to say something since what he described didn't actually happen.

One of the most eye-popping claims the comedian made was that Friday After Next was supposed to include a rape scene. In the film's original script, Williams' character "Money Mike" is cornered in a bathroom by Terry Crews' character "Damon" and gets sexually assaulted. Williams stated during his Club Shay Shay interview that he wanted the scene to be cut from the film as rape isn't something to joke about.

"I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie especially like Friday where you actually see this happening on camera—that ain't my style," Cube said. "So the only reason that kind of stuff was in the movie is because you have three villains in Friday After Next. You have Santa Claus stealing presents, you have Damon just got out of prison sweating Craig and D for the rent money, and then you have Money Mike, you know, a pimp that treats his woman like a property. So Craig is always fighting the villains in the movie from The Joker Brothers to Debo."

He continued, "So we already had Craig fighting Santa Claus, and the only real way to get rid of the other two villains was to have them go against each other. The plier joke was always in the script—it was never—we would never ever show that. That's not my style, if you look at any of my movies. So you know that was never a discussion."