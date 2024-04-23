Suge Knight Calls Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" a 'Bad Look,' Says Snoop Dogg Was Part of 2Pac's 'Downfall'

Live from prison, Suge Knight set it off on Drake following the release of his eerie diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle."
In a new segment from his podcast, Collect Call with Suge Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder slammed the song, in which Drizzy used AI to replicate the voices of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. On the song, Drake specifically used the voices of the two West Coast legends to taunt his longtime rival, Kendrick Lamar.
“Young people do what young people do. It’s y’all turn, but regarding the homie ‘Pac, he wasn’t no chump,” Knight said on Collect Call. “Putting him on a song and dissing Kendrick for everybody entertainment–that ain’t how it go."
"Then putting him on a song with Snoop, who was a part of his downfall and exit, ain’t ever a good look," Knight added. "‘Pac was a king on that chessboard. He never was a pawn, so he can’t make him be a pawn now."
Although 2Pac and Snoop were once friends, a rift grew when Snoop showed support for Bad Boy Records at the height of the East Coast-West Coast rap feud in the '90s.
While Snoop hilariously responded to "Taylor Made Freestyle" on Instagram, also showing their contempt for the song was 2Pac's brother, Mopreme Shakur, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Shakur believes that Drake's beef with Lamar should be handled one-on-one and that 2Pac's likeness was "weaponized."