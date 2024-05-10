People React to Bumble Founder Talking About Apps Using 'AI Dating Concierge' to Interact With Other Users' AI

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, in a quietly dystopian comment about the hypothetical future of dating, suggested that the dating app could soon use an AI version of the user to date other users' AI and suggest the best matches.

Wolfe Herd, who was the CEO of Bumble before she stepped down, recently sat down for an interview with Bloomberg and said that the app will be using artificial intelligence "to help create more healthy and equitable relationships." For example, starting at the 7:45 mark above, she said users could at some point in the future interact with an "AI dating concierge" and share their "insecurities," whether that be "commitment issues" or recovering from a recent breakup.

"It could help you train yourself into a better way of thinking about yourself," she continued. "And then it could give you productive tips for communicating with other people. If you want to get really out-there, there is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge[s]...and then you don't have to talk to 600 people. [It could] scan all of San Francisco for you and say, 'These are three people you really ought to meet.' And so, that's the power of AI if harnessed the right way."