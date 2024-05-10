People React to Bumble Founder Talking About Apps Using 'AI Dating Concierge' to Interact With Other Users' AI

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, in a quietly dystopian comment about the hypothetical future of dating, suggested that the dating app could soon use an AI version of the user to date other users' AI and suggest the best matches.

Wolfe Herd, who was the CEO of Bumble before she stepped down, recently sat down for an interview with Bloomberg and said that the app will be using artificial intelligence "to help create more healthy and equitable relationships." For example, starting at the 7:45 mark above, she said users could at some point in the future interact with an "AI dating concierge" and share their "insecurities," whether that be "commitment issues" or recovering from a recent breakup.

"It could help you train yourself into a better way of thinking about yourself," she continued. "And then it could give you productive tips for communicating with other people. If you want to get really out-there, there is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge[s]...and then you don't have to talk to 600 people. [It could] scan all of San Francisco for you and say, 'These are three people you really ought to meet.' And so, that's the power of AI if harnessed the right way."

While there's no doubt that many people have gotten tired of swiping on these dating apps, saying goodbye or hello to hundreds of people based on cursory glances, the suggestion that an AI version of you could date AI versions of others has drawn a negative reaction on social media. First, there's the implication that AI could strip away the right for people to make their own decisions about who they should date, however bad their judgment is. Then there's the possibility that these apps are using an AI concierge to provide them with more sensitive data.

Of course, if all of this sounds scary, you could just go outside and meet people that way. Humanity got this far without Tinder and Bumble.

Check out some of the responses to Wolfe Herd's comments below.

At this point being happily married must feel like having had the morning off from your job at the Twin Towers on 9/11.https://t.co/MDpHHfQExN

— Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) May 10, 2024
what's exciting about the modern world is how many people talk about basic human interactions like they've just been invented and can only be accomplished through the intervention of the latest technological fascination and haven't been happening since the dawn of civilization https://t.co/MQedLqvHKv

— Adam Sternbergh (@sternbergh) May 10, 2024
A ruthless self-taught dating machine who weaponizes your biodata to whittle down matches, raising concerns over privacy and consent? Congrats, you've invented the Indian mom. https://t.co/vOXRD7oGhv

— Sid Verma (@_SidVerma) May 10, 2024
I truly believe we need a New Deal-style Public Works Program but for going out, hanging out, and interacting with people IRL https://t.co/SXCmmuGXJE

— josh terry (@JoshhTerry) May 10, 2024
Tfw when you are definitely not over-invested in an AI bubble that’s about to pop https://t.co/iNYocADz69

— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) May 10, 2024
Think at this point I’ll just give it a rest and accept dying alone but thanks so much for the offer https://t.co/b661DL1YlE

— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 10, 2024
OK so, Black Mirror’s Dating-App Episode, basicallyhttps://t.co/mXHGblzMZi pic.twitter.com/QPVLOPwO2L

— Ale𝕏 Fazio (@alxfazio) May 10, 2024
Why is every invention now: "How Can We Make Things Even Worse" https://t.co/D9hLYCQHe9

— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) May 10, 2024
AI could never replicate the escalating intimacy after one drink, then two drinks, then — if you dare — the third drink https://t.co/syIwyiCjUP

— Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) May 10, 2024
