Andy Pages is currently on the shelf as he was drilled in the left hand on a 100.2 mph sinker by Pirates righty Bubba Chandler on Friday, August 21. The Dodgers outfielder had a minor procedure on the fifth metacarpal of his hand that weekend. Dodgers fans and fantasy baseball owners are now wondering when Pages will be back in the LA lineup. Below, we will deliver a Pages injury update and also look at Dodgers odds as the playoffs come into focus. Andy Pages injury update: When will Dodgers OF return?

The Dodgers dodged a bullet with the Pages injury as the native of Cuba is expected to return this season. “It’s really unfortunate, obviously, though it’s not season-ending,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Things like that, it’ll be 4-5 weeks. I’ll be expecting him back, knowing him, on the earlier side. It’s going to be 4 weeks, but there’s still time in the season for him to be back. “I feel for him because he’s having such a good year. He likes to play, but we’ve got to move on and hold down the fort until he gets back.”

Four weeks from the time of the injury would be Friday, September 18. The Dodgers open up a three-game series against the rival Giants at Dodger Stadium that night. Five weeks from the time of the injury would be Friday, September 25. The Dodgers begin a three-game series in San Francisco against the Giants that night. That series is the final series of the regular season for both clubs. Here is a look at the Dodgers schedule around the time that Pages is expected to be back.

Friday, September 18: Giants at Dodgers

Saturday, September 19: Giants at Dodgers

Sunday, September 20: Giants at Dodgers

Tuesday, September 22: Padres at Dodgers

Wednesday, September 23: Padres at Dodgers

Thursday, September 24: Padres at Dodgers

Friday, September 25: Dodgers at Giants

Saturday, September 26: Dodgers at Giants

Sunday, September 27: Dodgers at Giants

Andy Pages odds

Pages made the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career this season. The 25-year-old is hitting .272 this season with 21 home runs and 80 RBI. Pages began the season with +30000 longshot odds at Fanatics Sportsbook to win National League MVP. He no longer appears on the NL MVP odds board as the Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong (-1500) and Pages’ Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani (+750) are the only true contenders at this stage of the season. Dodgers odds

The Dodgers have been the World Series odds favorite since the start of the season. Roberts’ club was +230 to win it all in March and they currently sit at +180. LA is tied with the Rays for the second-best record in MLB as it is 82-55 on the season. Only the Brewers (85-53) have a better record.

The Dodgers are a lock to win the NL West as they are 9.5 games up on both the Diamondbacks and Padres.

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