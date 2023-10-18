Nick Cannon Playfully Welcomes DDG to the ‘Baby Daddy Gang’ Amid Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors

Nick Cannon is officially welcoming DDG to the “baby daddy gang.”
On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Cannon, Cannon and his co-hosts discussed the rumors that DDG, 26, might be expecting a child with girlfriend Halle Bailey, 23. The speculation of Bailey’s pregnancy has only intensified lately as new candid photos of the star in baggy clothing have surfaced online. Neither party has officially addressed the speculation and even Cannon was reluctant to weigh in on the matter on his radio show.
“Nick, you’ve had enough babies to know a pregnant belly,” said co-host Abby De La Rosa, whom Cannon shares three children with.
“One thing I’ve learned? You never tell a woman she looks pregnant,” said the self-proclaimed “professional impregnator” Cannon. “She looks like she got on some nice sweats, she got a few layers on. You look like she just, she might be … She just finished filming The Color Purple.”
Maybe the verdict wasn't completely out for Cannon as he welcomed DDG to the elusive fatherhood club, saying, “Shout out DDG, welcome to the Baby Daddy Gang. Now your name is BDDDG."
The YouTuber-turned-rapper recently responded to online trolls who called him a “bum” in light of the pregnancy rumors. He addressed the criticism by updating his Twitter bio to “Rich Bum” and stating in a now-deleted tweet, “The way folks talk about me on here, you’d think I killed somebody… I literally be chillin.”
The couple officially confirmed their relationship in March. Despite some public challenges and fan criticism, Bailey confessed to Cosmopolitan that DDG is her "first deep, deep, real love." The Little Mermaid star said she first met her beau on YouTube where they exchanged messages and the rest is history.