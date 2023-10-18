Nick Cannon Playfully Welcomes DDG to the ‘Baby Daddy Gang’ Amid Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors

Maybe the verdict wasn't completely out for Cannon as he welcomed DDG to the elusive fatherhood club, saying, “Shout out DDG, welcome to the Baby Daddy Gang. Now your name is BDDDG."

The YouTuber-turned-rapper recently responded to online trolls who called him a “bum” in light of the pregnancy rumors. He addressed the criticism by updating his Twitter bio to “Rich Bum” and stating in a now-deleted tweet, “The way folks talk about me on here, you’d think I killed somebody… I literally be chillin.”

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in March. Despite some public challenges and fan criticism, Bailey confessed to Cosmopolitan that DDG is her "first deep, deep, real love." The Little Mermaid star said she first met her beau on YouTube where they exchanged messages and the rest is history.