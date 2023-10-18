DDG Responds to Troll Who Called Him a ‘Bum’ Over Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Himself a ‘Rich Bum’

YouTuber and rapper DDG has responded to trolls who called him a "bum" following rumors he and his girlfriend Halle Bailey are expecting their first child.

Fans started to speculate that Bailey is pregnant after she was spotted wearing an oversized hoodie during a listening party in New York City last month. While the couple haven't addressed the rumors either way, the pregnancy isn't confirmed despite what people think.

After a number of tweets were critical of DDG because he's not quite on the same level of fame as his girlfriend, he decided to respond.

"Updated my bio to clear up confusion," he wrote. The updated version of his bio simply reads, "Rich Bum."