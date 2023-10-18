DDG Responds to Troll Who Called Him a ‘Bum’ Over Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Himself a ‘Rich Bum’

YouTuber and rapper DDG has responded to trolls who called him a "bum" following rumors he and his girlfriend Halle Bailey are expecting their first child.
Fans started to speculate that Bailey is pregnant after she was spotted wearing an oversized hoodie during a listening party in New York City last month. While the couple haven't addressed the rumors either way, the pregnancy isn't confirmed despite what people think.
After a number of tweets were critical of DDG because he's not quite on the same level of fame as his girlfriend, he decided to respond.
"Updated my bio to clear up confusion," he wrote. The updated version of his bio simply reads, "Rich Bum."
In a since-deleted tweet, per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he added, "The way folks talk about me on here you'd think I killed somebody ... I literally be chillin." He also shared several photos taken at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, Oct. 17. "Worried about me so much they forgot to live their own lives," he wrote.
Earlier this week, multiple tweets from Halle Bailey fans started to circulate. "Halle Bailey pregnant at the height of her young career by a BUM," read one tweet, which has over 70,000 likes.
Last month, the singer and actress told Cosmopolitan about her relationship with DDG. "You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love," she said. The couple confirmed their relationship last March. Bailey said she "met" DDG through YouTube and later connected with him when he released a song she "really gravitated" towards.
DDG has faced criticism in the past from some of Bailey's fans, with some calling him a "failed rapper" after a song he wrote about her went viral.