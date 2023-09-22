Nick Cannon Accompanies Abby De La Rosa As She Gets Their 3 Kids' Names Tattooed

Abby De La Rosa paid tribute to her and Nick Cannon’s three kids with tattoos.
This week, the radio personality posted photos of her getting inked at the Golden State Tattoo Expo, where she was joined by Cannon.
“Auras glowing, and the energy was flowing over at the @goldenstatetattooexpo! I had a BLAST,” she captioned the set of photos on Instagram, one of which included the actor and host.
She looks to have gotten her daughter, Beautiful’s name tattooed on the top of her wrist, son Zion’s name on her inner wrist, and son Zillion’s name on her forearm. It’s not clear if Cannon also got inked at the same time.
Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their first children together, twins Zion and Zillion, in June 2021, and then the mother gave birth to their daughter Beautiful in November 2022. Cannon has a total of 12 children with six different women.
Last week, Cannon and Bri Tiesi, mother to their 14-month-old Legendary Love, got matching tattoos of their son’s name. Tiesi got hers on her neck while Cannon got his on his chest.