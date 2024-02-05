Steph Curry Gifts Jersey to Lindsay Lohan's Son, Reveals He and Ayesha Are Godparents to Infant

Following another high-scoring game for Steph Curry on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors point guard revealed his connection to Lindsay Lohan's son after he gifted her his jersey.

Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas were in attendance at the Warriors' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday—to whom they lost 134-141—and received a gift from Curry at the end of the game. He signed the jersey, revealing a connection between him and the couple's seven-month-old son. "To Laui," reads the jersey. "Your godparents love you! Warriors!!"

Per Today, a representative for the Warriors star confirmed that he and his wife Ayesha Curry are, in fact, Laui's godparents. Lohan and Shammas welcomed their first child together in July 2023. Both Shammas and Lohan shared a picture of the three of them posing with the jersey on their Instagram Stories.

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan are set to co-star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, which wrapped production in Ireland in 2022. The project, directed by Janeen Damian, also co-stars Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour. It is scheduled to drop on the streaming platform on March 15.

The game on Saturday was a big one for Steph Curry, despite his team's loss to the Hawks. He scored 60 points during the game, making him the tenth player in NBA history to score 60 at least two times in their career.