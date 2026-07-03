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Antonio Brown, wearing a red "America Again" cap and a black and white outfit, smiles, with another person blurred in the background.
Sports

Antonio Brown Claims He’s in Dubai Bomb Shelter Amid U.S.–Iran Conflict — But Is He Really?

Former NFL receiver’s viral X post sparks questions as legal limits, studio footage and a copied caption cast doubt on his claim to be in Dubai during strikes

Mark Elibert139 days ago
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Lindsay Lohan attends the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards Ceremony at the National Museum of Qatar on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.
Pop Culture

Lindsay Lohan on Relocating to Dubai: 'I Wasn't Having Fun In the Business'

The actress moved to the United Arab Emirates permanently in 2014.

Jaelani Turner-Williams142 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: French Montana and Sheikha Mahra attend French Montana Celebrates his 41st Birthday at Moroccan hotspot Ayah with Fiancé Sheikha Mahra on November 09, 2025 in New York City.
Music

French Montana Says Engagement Ring for His Princess Fiancée Had To Be ‘Unique’

The rapper got engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra last August.

Jaelani Turner-Williams151 days ago
A shirtless Bobby Shmurda seen wearing sunglasses and a chain is in a car with a woman leaning in close for a kiss.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Vibing to DaBaby While Shirtless With Two Women Goes Viral

The 31-year-old rapper performed at Dubai's BLU nightclub over the weekend.

Alex Ocho159 days ago
A young man in a suit and tie stands against a wall, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Driver Confesses to Killing Teen Recently Freed From Dubai Jail for Holiday Romance

Marcus Fakana spent a year in a Dubai prison for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl when he was 18.

tara mahadevan175 days ago
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French Montana in traditional attire and a Sheika Mahra with long blonde hair pose together outdoors at night.
Music

French Montana on Meeting Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra After Her Viral Divorce Post

He said he decided to swoop in after learning she was recently divorced.

Joe Price184 days ago
Left: Lil Baby in a black cap and fur jacket. Right: Andrew Tate with sunglasses and a leopard print shirt.
Music

Lil Baby Blasted for Posing With Andrew Tate for Photo in Dubai

Social media users weighed in on the unexpected link up between the Atlanta rapper and the accused sex trafficker.

Alex Ocho198 days ago
Andrew Tate Set to Square Off Against Chase DeMoor in Misfits Boxing The Fight Before Christmas
Sports

Andrew Tate Is Making His Boxing Debut — Against Misfits Champ Chase DeMoor

The former kickboxing champ is scheduled to face reigning Misfits heavyweight titleholder Chase DeMoor in a crossover bout set for December 20.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov Send Location
Sneakers

Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Sneaker Store in Dubai

Nurmagomedov's Send Location sneaker store is now open.

Victor Deng232 days ago
(R-L) Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate.
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate's Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Set a 'Honeypot Trap' On Her in Dubai

In a new lawsuit, Bri Stern claims she was held in Dubai for six weeks after the controversial influencer told authorities she made false statements about him.

Joe Price233 days ago
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Tejas fighter jet
Life

Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes in Fireball on Video at Dubai Air Show

Video captured the moment a Tejas fighter jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show.

Jessica Mcbride239 days ago
A person in uniform enters a building labeled "Central Prison" with Arabic text above. The entrance is flanked by round lights.
Life

British Law Student Gets 25 Years in Dubai Prison After Being Caught With $3,400 Worth of Cocaine

Mia O'Brien was arrested in a Dubai apartment, where authorities found 50 grams of the drug.

tara mahadevan313 days ago
Split image of Fat Joe and French Montana.
Music

Fat Joe Jokingly Tells French Montana 'Don't Mess Up' After Engagement to Princess of Dubai

Joe also suggested he may soon ask French for a loan, too.

Jose Martinez316 days ago
The Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and French Montana.
Music

French Montana Reportedly Engaged to Sheikha Mahra, a Princess of Dubai

TMZ reported the engagement, which comes after the couple went official in June.

Jaelani Turner-Williams325 days ago
Lindsay Lohan attends the Freakier Friday NYC Special Screening on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Here’s the Surprising Reason Why Lindsay Lohan Left Hollywood for Dubai

The actress told Kelly Ripa that strict privacy laws in Dubai let her live a “normal” life.

Sienna Dubois 352 days ago
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