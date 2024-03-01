Ayesha and Steph Curry will be welcoming their fourth child together soon.

In a cover story for Sweet July magazine, Ayesha revealed that she's pregnant after the couple initially believed they "were done" with having kids.

"Then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again," she wrote. "For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Alongside the feature, Ayesha showcased her baby bump in several photos. She has yet to reveal when the baby is expected to arrive.