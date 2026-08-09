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Did Drake Diss Lil Yachty By Saying 'I Hate Boats’?

Yachty previously said that he wish he hadn't spoken about Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar.

(L) Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (R) Lil Yachty speaks during SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 2, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Images via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images and Cooper Neill/WWE via Getty Images

Drake may have sent a sneak diss at Lil Yachty in a recent Kick stream with BenDaDonn.

During the stream, Drake explained how he’d celebrate Stake’s 10th anniversary by revealing where he’d party. His choice in venue?

“On a yacht, even though I hate boats,” the Iceman artist said.

While viewing the stream and reacting live, DJ Akademiks immediately caught the possible stray and laughed about it.

“That wasn’t a sneak diss at Yachty, right?” he asked his viewers before saying, “Nah. No, no, no.”

If Drake was dissing Lil Yachty, it most likely stems from the end of their seemingly close friendship after the latter spoke about the Kendrick Lamar beef in 2024. At the time, Yachty took a neutral stance during the beef.

Yachty briefly unfollowed Drake, and the two were seen together less frequently.

Yachty later admitted that he wished he had not gotten involved in the conversation surrounding the feud.

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