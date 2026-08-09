Did Drake Diss Lil Yachty By Saying 'I Hate Boats’?

“On a yacht, even though I hate boats,” the Iceman artist said.

During the stream, Drake explained how he’d celebrate Stake’s 10th anniversary by revealing where he’d party. His choice in venue?

Drake may have sent a sneak diss at Lil Yachty in a recent Kick stream with BenDaDonn .

While viewing the stream and reacting live, DJ Akademiks immediately caught the possible stray and laughed about it.

“That wasn’t a sneak diss at Yachty, right?” he asked his viewers before saying, “Nah. No, no, no.”

If Drake was dissing Lil Yachty, it most likely stems from the end of their seemingly close friendship after the latter spoke about the Kendrick Lamar beef in 2024. At the time, Yachty took a neutral stance during the beef.

Yachty briefly unfollowed Drake, and the two were seen together less frequently.

Yachty later admitted that he wished he had not gotten involved in the conversation surrounding the feud.