Adele Stops Show to Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘I Love What He Did for Us'

Adele briefly stopped her Las Vegas show to pay tribute to the late Matthew Perry.
In a video going viral on social media, the singer, dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween, is shown giving a brief speech about the late actor.
“It’s always shocking when, especially, someone that made you laugh, who brought you so much joy to your life that you don’t know. This is what I find so strange. I’ve never met [Perry] in my life. It happened with a few other comedians and stuff like that. But there’s something so… that you feel so sad about it. Especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on,” she said to the crowd.
The 35-year-old British singer also recalled a fond memory of one of her childhood friends, Andrew, imitating Perry’s iconic Friends character, Chandler Bing. “And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I remember that character for the rest of my life.”
She continued, “I remember visiting New York for the first time, and I’d go on a Friends tour. It’s been a really big part of my life. [Perry] was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us. Especially what he did for me. Probably the best comedic character of all time, now, he can rest in peace.” The singer then dedicated her song “When We Were Young” to Perry.
Earlier this month, Adele told her concert crowd that she was embracing a more sober lifestyle after being a “borderline alcoholic” for most of her twenties.
Perry was found dead on Saturday in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home with the cause of the Friends actor’s death remaining unclear. First responders who arrived at Perry’s home found several prescription medications including antidepressants, anti-anxiety medication, and a COPD medication per reporting by TMZ. Investigators did not find any illegal substances in the home and no foul play is suspected. He was 54 years old.