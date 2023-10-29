Adele Stops Show to Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘I Love What He Did for Us'

She continued, “I remember visiting New York for the first time, and I’d go on a Friends tour. It’s been a really big part of my life. [Perry] was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us. Especially what he did for me. Probably the best comedic character of all time, now, he can rest in peace.” The singer then dedicated her song “When We Were Young” to Perry.

Earlier this month, Adele told her concert crowd that she was embracing a more sober lifestyle after being a “borderline alcoholic” for most of her twenties.

Perry was found dead on Saturday in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home with the cause of the Friends actor’s death remaining unclear. First responders who arrived at Perry’s home found several prescription medications including antidepressants, anti-anxiety medication, and a COPD medication per reporting by TMZ. Investigators did not find any illegal substances in the home and no foul play is suspected. He was 54 years old.