Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy has reportedly died at age 32 after an apparent drowning in Thailand.
According to local reports cited by TMZ and People, authorities in Thailand's Samut Prakan province responded on Tuesday (July 7) after being notified that Murphy was acting erratically at a luxury rental property.
TMZ reported that after returning to the residential village by taxi, Murphy allegedly tried to enter another vehicle, but the driver refused because of his behavior. Murphy reportedly became agitated and shouted, which led local residents to contact police.
When officers arrived, he allegedly ran through the property, jumped into a nearby lake, and swam until he supposedly became exhausted before drowning.
People reported that rescue divers later recovered his body about 20 meters from shore.
Authorities reportedly found no signs of assault and have ordered an autopsy, while the investigation remains ongoing.
TMZ reported that investigators also reportedly found two unused syringes and unidentified white pills inside his vehicle, while People reported that several white pills were discovered in a bag. Both outlets said police found extensive black and yellow paint splattered throughout the rented property.
Murphy's girlfriend, who spoke to the press under a pseudonym according to TMZ, said there had been no prior problems or unusual behavior and that she had never seen him use drugs.
People reported that the woman also told police Murphy’s behavior was unlike anything she had witnessed before and said the paint damage occurred overnight while she was sleeping.
Murphy, a self-described “giga chad” who built a large online audience through bodybuilding, fitness, and appearance focused content, had between 2.6 million and 2.7 million followers across Instagram and YouTube.
One of Murphy’s final YouTube videos was titled “Obituary Pending,” which sees the influencer doing a series of random things before saying, “You motherfuckers have an unhealthy relationship with death.”