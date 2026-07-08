Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy has reportedly died at age 32 after an apparent drowning in Thailand.

According to local reports cited by TMZ and People, authorities in Thailand's Samut Prakan province responded on Tuesday (July 7) after being notified that Murphy was acting erratically at a luxury rental property.

TMZ reported that after returning to the residential village by taxi, Murphy allegedly tried to enter another vehicle, but the driver refused because of his behavior. Murphy reportedly became agitated and shouted, which led local residents to contact police.

When officers arrived, he allegedly ran through the property, jumped into a nearby lake, and swam until he supposedly became exhausted before drowning.

People reported that rescue divers later recovered his body about 20 meters from shore.