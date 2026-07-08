Influencer Ayzia J Killed in New Jersey Car Crash

Ayzia J, a Bristol, Pennsylvania native, had built a following of over 300,000 across Instagram and TikTok posting lifestyle, travel, fashion, and beauty content. Her IG bio identified her as a TV personality, content creator, and model. Her last post, a promotional video for clothing brand Shein , was shared on July 2.

Toledo’s friend, 22-year-old Henrietta Carter, who was sat in the car’s passenger seat, also died as a result of the crash. According to reports, a third passenger "sustained minor injuries" and was transported to a local hospital.

According to People , police say Ayzia (born Ayzia J. Toledo) was driving a BMW on a freeway in New Jersey when she "lost directional control" of the vehicle, which then flipped and "struck a tree."

Social media influencer Ayzia J has died after being involved in a fatal car crash this past weekend. She was 22.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Toledo's family, who said the influencer had "a beautiful spirit, a vibrant personality, and a way of making everyone around her feel seen, valued, and loved."

"Ayzia's light will never fade," the family continued in the GoFundMe description. "She will forever live on through the memories, laughter, and love she shared with so many. Though her journey here was far too short, her impact was profound, and her legacy will continue to inspire all who knew and loved her."

The GoFundMe (which can be found here) was created to help cover funeral, memorial, and celebration of life costs for Toledo. As of writing, it has raised almost $9,000.

"No family is ever prepared for a loss so sudden, and any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden during this incredibly difficult time," the GoFundMe explained. "If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please keep our family in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness, support, and love mean more to us than words can express."

The cause of Toledo's car crash remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.