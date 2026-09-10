Big Tigger Tells Fans Not to 'Hype' Him Up as He Celebrates Dropped Charges

The case stemmed from wife Alicia Brown’s allegations about a May 9 confrontation at their Sandy Springs home, which Tigger denied from the start.

The V-103 host thanked supporters who trusted his 30-year public record, said the ordeal left his trust at an "all-time low," and joked that he now wears his wedding ring on his right hand because he "married the wrong person."

Big Tigger celebrated prosecutors dropping his aggravated battery and child cruelty charges, telling followers: "Don’t hype me up, I’m trying to behave."

Big Tigger has broken his silence after aggravated battery and child cruelty charges against him have been dropped. During a recent Instagram Live session, the Atlanta radio host, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, opened up to his followers and supporters about his recent legal ordeal. "You know what else I got? I got them charges dropped!" Tigger said with a laugh, before explanation that the district attorney issued a public declination of "all the reasons why" they decided not to pursue the charges against him. "I think you should Google the district attorney and the reason she declined my charges. It's all in there. Like, the entire story."

Tigger then pointed to his hand, noting that his wedding band once had diamonds. "I still wear it on my right hand now cuz I married the wrong [person]," he said, before reading from the comments section. "Don't hype me up, [I’m] trying to behave. My publicist is going to get up." Elsewhere in the livestream, Tigger looked back on one of the lessons he took from the situation. "There's one thing I learned through this process: people will think what they want to think. People want to believe what the fuck they believe," he said. "Luckily for me, my name, my history, my character, and all of that? I have 30 years of that on display. Luckily, the majority of people believed in me, stood by me and represented for me. So, thank you for those that did." He continued: "People who wasn't — they wasn't going to do it no way. They not really here for me anyway. It's not even a loss. I did keep notes though. Oh, there's a lot of people on this list." Tigger also clarified that he was not dating, saying: "I'm going to need a minute. My trust level in new people is at an all-time low."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined to move forward with the aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children charges he was facing. The decision closes the criminal case involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

What Happened With Big Tigger And His Wife?

The charges stemmed from a May 9 confrontation at the couple's home in Sandy Springs. Per the arrest affidavit, a weeks-long dispute over text messages between Tigger and a female co-worker turned physical. Brown alleged that Tigger tackled her to the floor, then later grabbed her arms and pushed her toward an exit, sending her headfirst into an office door and leaving a deep cut above her left eye. Investigators noted her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to an urgent care facility that night and later to Grady Memorial Hospital, where medical staff reportedly called police because of how severe the wound was. The third-degree cruelty count was tied to the couple's 13-year-old son, who was upstairs during the confrontation.

Tigger was arrested on June 20 and booked into the Fulton County Jail, bonding out the same day. He then stepped back from hosting The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103. Ring camera footage became the most contested piece of evidence. One clip showed Tigger approaching Brown before the two struggled and moved out of frame. A second video appeared to show Brown holding his phone while the pair wrestled on the floor. He denied the accusations from the start, including Brown's claim that he pressured her to walk back the alleged assault and cut off her access to the home's Ring cameras and gate controls. "I want to say categorically, categorically, these allegations and accusations that are circulating about me are false, untrue, not happening, didn't happen," he said in June, adding that he unequivocally denied every allegation made against him. Brown, for her part, has said publicly that she never labeled her husband an abuser and that social media reached conclusions she did not make herself.