K. Michelle Denies Calling Kandi Burruss a 'Mean Girl,' Drags Big Tigger Into It

The dust-up adds to K. Michelle’s long-running feud with Angela Yee and arrives as she preps her first full-length country album, Jesus & Whiskey, due Oct. 16 as a pivot from her R&B career.

K. Michelle jumped on X to deny using the “mean girl” label and instead claimed that “that lady” said Burruss was Big Tigger’s side piece, a pointed comment that also dragged co-host Francesca Amiker into existing cheating and defamation drama around the show.

Kandi Burruss told The Big Tigger Morning Show that her attitude depends on how people treat her and brushed off reports that K. Michelle called her a “mean girl” by saying mean girls can’t call other women mean girls.

Kandi Burruss responded to K. Michelle's alleged "mean girl" shade—and somehow Big Tigger and his co-host got dragged into it. After the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed reports that K. Michelle had called her a mean girl, the singer fired back on X with a denial and a much messier allegation. "Actually I didn't say that, but that lady did say you was Tigger's side piece," K. Michelle wrote, adding winking and kissing emojis. The exchange started when Burruss appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show and explained that her energy depends on how she's treated. "If you are not nice to me, I am not nice to you," she said. Co-host Francesca Amiker then brought up reports that K. Michelle had called Burruss a "mean girl." Burruss didn't exactly extend an olive branch. "I personally feel that mean girls can't call other girls 'mean girls,'" she responded.

A clip of the exchange circulated on X, where K. Michelle quickly jumped into the conversation—and tossed out the Big Tigger remark. Exactly who K. Michelle meant by “that lady” isn't clear. Her post could have been aimed at Burruss, who made the "mean girls" comment, or Amiker, who asked the question that prompted it. The reference is particularly explosive given the drama already surrounding The Big Tigger Morning Show. Amiker joined the V-103 program in May and recently filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Big Tigger's estranged wife, Alicia Brown, after Brown allegedly accused Amiker of having an affair with the longtime Atlanta radio personality. Amiker has strongly denied those allegations. "I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man," she said in June, calling the claims circulating about her "completely false." Her lawsuit alleges the accusations damaged her reputation and subjected her to online harassment. For K. Michelle, the "mean girl" debate also arrives amid another resurfaced feud. Her decade-long issues with Angela Yee made headlines again this summer after iHeartRadio staff reportedly arranged K. Michelle's visit to The Breakfast Club so the two wouldn't cross paths.