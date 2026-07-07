Big Tigger and Wife Seen Struggling Over Phone in Video

Newly surfaced footage of Big Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, shows them wrestling over a phone on the floor. In the footage shared by TMZ, the pair can be seen grappling on the ground as Big Tigger attempts to free his phone from his estranged wife’s hands. The intense situation sees Brown scream “Get off of me!” to him before accusing him of “manhandling” her. Celebrities have begun reacting to the footage as it’s circulated online. Lil Duval wrote that “he’s CLEARLY just trying to get his phone back.” Lil Scrappy called Brown “dramatic” and explained that’s why he doesn’t trust a lot of people. Naturi Naughton also came to Tigger’s defense, writing that she’s only “seen kindness, joy, and love” from the radio host. There’s no clue when the footage of the altercation was filmed. It may be connected to the May 9 domestic incident at the couple's home, but that was unconfirmed as of this writing. Authorities allege that a confrontation that night, reportedly set off by text messages between Big Tigger and a female colleague, escalated into a physical altercation captured in part on a Ring camera inside the residence. According to arrest warrants, Brown suffered a laceration above her eye after allegedly being shoved into a door; the couple's child was home at the time.

Brown, whose legal name is tied to the arrest record, was taken to a hospital for treatment, and investigators noted her injuries were not life-threatening. She later posted on Instagram alongside a photo that appeared to show bruising. The radio host was subsequently arrested on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children. He denied every allegation in an Instagram statement after the arrest, writing, "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life." He also stated he has "complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process" and intends to cooperate fully with authorities. Brown later took to social media to suggest that Big Tigger and his co-host on V-103 in Atlanta, Francesca Amiker, were having an affair — prompting Amiker to file a defamation lawsuit. In her lawsuit, Amiker claimed that Brown’s posts triggered a wave of online harassment and damaged her reputation in the entertainment industry, and the suit seeks damages over what it calls a false public campaign waged against her. Amiker first addressed the rumors of an affair publicly on June 9 with an Instagram statement. "The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself," she wrote. "I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity, and the truth."