Big Tigger's Wife Sued by Co-Host Over Affair Allegations

Big Tigger's legal troubles have taken another turn after his V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker, filed a defamation lawsuit against his wife, Alicia Brown, accusing her of spreading false claims that damaged her career and reputation. According to the lawsuit (as seen by AllHipHop), filed June 30, Amiker alleges that Brown falsely accused her on social media of having an affair with the longtime Atlanta radio personality. Amiker claims the accusations have sparked widespread online harassment while harming both her personal life and professional standing. In one of the posts at the center of the lawsuit, Brown allegedly suggested that Amiker had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with her husband. Amiker publicly denied the allegations on June 9 with a statement shared on Instagram. "The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself," she wrote. "I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity, and the truth."

The lawsuit seeks damages, arguing Brown launched a false public campaign that unfairly targeted Amiker and jeopardized her reputation in the entertainment industry. The filing marks the latest development in an ongoing legal saga surrounding Big Tigger. Last month, the veteran radio host, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children stemming from an alleged domestic incident at the couple's home on May 9. Authorities allege the confrontation began over text messages between Morgan and a female colleague before escalating into a physical altercation. Police say a Ring camera inside the home captured part of the incident. According to arrest warrants, Brown told investigators she suffered a serious laceration above her eye after allegedly being shoved into a door. She also claimed the couple's child was inside the home during the incident.