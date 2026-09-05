Big Tigger Won't Be Prosecuted on Aggravated Battery and Child Cruelty Charges

Key Takeaways
- Big Tigger has denied every allegation against him, and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office will not prosecute him on aggravated battery and third-degree child cruelty charges involving his wife, Alicia Brown.
- Brown alleged that Tigger tackled and shoved her during a May 9 argument, leaving her with a deep cut above her eye, while contested Ring footage showed the couple struggling over his phone.
- Tigger stepped back from V-103 after his June arrest, as the dispute expanded to include a protective order, Brown's separate arrest and lawsuit, and co-host Francesca Amiker's defamation case against Brown.
Big Tigger won't be being prosecuted on aggravated battery and third-degree child cruelty charges, ending the criminal case involving his wife, Alicia Brown.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to move forward with charges against Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan.
The charges traced back to a May 9 incident at the couple's Sandy Springs home on Jett Ferry Road. According to the arrest affidavit, a dispute over text messages between Morgan and a female co-worker escalated over the course of several weeks before turning physical.
Brown alleged that Morgan tackled her to the floor during an argument and later grabbed her arms and shoved her toward an exit, causing her to stumble headfirst into an office door and suffer a deep cut above her left eye.
Brown was taken to a Dunwoody urgent care facility and then to Grady Memorial Hospital, where medical staff reportedly contacted police because of the severity of her injury. The child cruelty charge stemmed from the couple's 13-year-old son being upstairs during the confrontation.
Big Tigger responded publicly after the news broke. "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community," he said. "Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life … I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me."
Morgan was arrested June 20 and booked into Fulton County Jail, bonding out the same day. He subsequently stepped back from hosting The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103.
The case grew more complicated in the weeks that followed. Ring camera footage became contested evidence: one clip showed Tigger approaching Brown before the two struggled and moved out of frame, while a second video appeared to show Brown holding Tigger's phone as the two wrestled on the floor.
Brown also accused Morgan of pressuring her to deny the alleged assault and cutting off her access to the home's Ring cameras and remote gate controls. Tigger denied the allegations.
A temporary protective order required Big Tigger to stay at least 200 yards from Brown and their children, with Brown receiving temporary custody and exclusive use of the family home.
The surrounding legal battles continued to multiply. Brown was arrested on kidnapping and custodial interference warrants out of Baltimore tied to a 2019 missing persons case, taken into custody on Interstate 85 in Hart County. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleging the warrant was "BS," and the high-risk traffic stop that led to her arrest violated her constitutional rights.
Separately, V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown over Instagram posts that allegedly portrayed Amiker as Big Tigger's mistress and implied she bore responsibility for Brown's injuries.
Aside from reposting the news on Instagram, Big Tigger has yet to issue a statement about the latest turn in the case.