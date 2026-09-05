Big Tigger Won't Be Prosecuted on Aggravated Battery and Child Cruelty Charges

Big Tigger won't be being prosecuted on aggravated battery and third-degree child cruelty charges, ending the criminal case involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to move forward with charges against Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan.

The charges traced back to a May 9 incident at the couple's Sandy Springs home on Jett Ferry Road. According to the arrest affidavit, a dispute over text messages between Morgan and a female co-worker escalated over the course of several weeks before turning physical.

Brown alleged that Morgan tackled her to the floor during an argument and later grabbed her arms and shoved her toward an exit, causing her to stumble headfirst into an office door and suffer a deep cut above her left eye.

Brown was taken to a Dunwoody urgent care facility and then to Grady Memorial Hospital, where medical staff reportedly contacted police because of the severity of her injury. The child cruelty charge stemmed from the couple's 13-year-old son being upstairs during the confrontation.