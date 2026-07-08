Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping-Related Warrants

The legal drama surrounding Big Tigger has taken another stunning turn. Just weeks after the Atlanta radio veteran was arrested on domestic violence-related charges that he has repeatedly denied, his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, has now been arrested in Georgia on outstanding kidnapping-related warrants tied to the 2019 disappearance of her daughter. The Hart County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that deputies stopped Brown's SUV on Interstate 85 after receiving a BOLO linked to warrants out of Maryland. Authorities said Brown was taken into custody without incident during the felony traffic stop, and two young children were safely recovered from the vehicle, including the son she shares with Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan. Brown now faces a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia as she awaits extradition to Maryland.

The warrants stem from the disappearance of Brown's daughter, Ailea Brown, who vanished in May 2019 shortly before she was scheduled to be turned over to her father, Durrell Williams, who had previously been awarded full custody. Williams has long maintained that Brown knows where their daughter is, and investigators have continued to pursue the case for years. Brown's arrest marks the latest twist in an increasingly public legal battle that has engulfed both her and Morgan. Last month, Morgan was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children after authorities alleged he assaulted Brown during an argument at their Georgia home. Police say Ring camera footage captured part of the confrontation, and Brown later obtained a temporary protective order, temporary custody of the couple's children, and exclusive use of the family home after alleging she suffered an eye injury that required stitches. Morgan has continued to deny the allegations against him. Following his arrest, he wrote on Instagram, "I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me." Days later, he announced he was stepping away from radio, saying, "Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father."