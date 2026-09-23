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Rita Wilson Shows off Massive Back Tattoo of Cross Matching That of Her Son Chet Hanks

Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, has more in common with her oldest son than being related.

Beverly Hills, CA - January 31, 2026: Rita Wilson, left, and Chet Hanks, right, pose for portraits on the red carpet during the the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Image

Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, revealed a colossal back tattoo of a cross that matches the body ink on her oldest son, Chet Hanks.

In an Instagram post from over the weekend, Wilson posted an Instagram carousel of herself on fun excursions, including a photo of her surfing and posing in a photo stand-in. The post began with a photo of the 69-year-old flaunting her bare back, which is covered with a tattoo of a large cross. Chet, 36, has similar ink, albeit slightly more detailed than his mother’s.

“STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age? STRANGER WITH AGE song is out everywhere,” read Wilson’s caption.

In 2023, Chet, who stars in Netflix sports comedy Running Point, debuted his chest tattoo of a cross in a since-deleted Instagram post. At the time, the actor shared that he wanted to aim his focus on religion.

"I have been in character for as long as I’ve been in the public eye," he wrote. "I've played many roles and worn many masks. Actor. Rapper. Fitness guy. Lambo guy. None of them are the real me,” he captioned the post, per Men’s Health. “But the more I look around at the world I see that the world doesn’t need any more caricatures. False depictions of who we think we need to be... There’s only on thing the world needs more of and that’s God."

Along with Chet, Wilson has a younger son, Truman, 30. Hanks also has two older children from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, who died in 2002, fifteen years after their divorce.

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