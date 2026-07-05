Amandla Stenberg and Tomi Adeyemi are Reportedly Feuding Over 'Children of Blood & Bone'

The upcoming film adaptation of Children of Blood & Bone has found itself in the middle of an unexpected controversy months ahead of its theatrical debut, with Amandla Stenberg and author Tomi Adeyemi now publicly at odds. Adeyemi revealed this week that she is distancing herself from the highly anticipated adaptation, saying she will neither promote nor watch the film despite co-writing the screenplay. Her comments, coupled with a previously private exchange involving Stenberg, have sparked fresh debate around one of the most anticipated fantasy releases of 2027. Per Deadline, in a TikTok video and messages shared from her Instagram Broadcast channel, Adeyemi told fans she would no longer post about the upcoming Paramount adaptation directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Instead, she encouraged readers to support the original novels by purchasing them from independent bookstores.

She also shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a direct message from Stenberg that read, "Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me." Adeyemi said she subsequently blocked the actor and later explained in TikTok comments that she was "laying down my sword" because she had been "hurt and attacked behind the scenes." She added that she spent 14 years trying to bring the story to life and emphasized that final creative decisions did not belong to her, writing that anyone claiming otherwise had "been lied to." The author also wrote, "I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it. It's been painful holding this back from you all... And I'm sorry if any of you thought I didn't care about US. More than any glitter." Stenberg has not responded to Adeyemi’s claims as of this writing.