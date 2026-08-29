Pop Culture

Rob Reiner's Eldest Son Opens Up About the Day His Parents Were Found Dead: 'I Went Into Shock'

Jake Reiner said that his sister found their parents dead in their home after they were allegedly murdered by their brother Nick Reiner.

Key Takeaways

  • Jake Reiner said he "went into shock" after his sister Romy told him she had found their father dead and could not find their mother.
  • Jake said losing both parents and seeing his brother Nick arrested left him and Romy to navigate their grief alone, which sometimes manifests as rage over the situation's unfairness.
  • Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15.

Rob Reiner's eldest son, Jake Reiner, has opened up about the day his sister, Romy Reiner, found the bodies of their dead parents.

In his first interview following the murder of his parents last year, Jake told ABC7 that it’s felt like "years" and no time at all since his parents were murdered. His brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested the same day their bodies were found and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"Romy told me our dad was dead, and then she said, 'I can’t find mom.' I immediately went into shock… It’s like, I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested," he shared. "And it’s like, now it’s just me and Romy, and we have to navigate this by ourselves essentially."

Jake Reiner said that he's struggled to navigate the reality of what happened, and sometimes he finds that his grief manifests as anger. "It manifests into rage, into how unfair this was, how I didn’t get a say in what happened. I didn’t get to stop it from happening," he added. "I had no choice in the matter. I just have to accept the reality of it. And to me, that is just one of the most infuriating parts of all of this."

Nick Reiner, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges he's facing, is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on September 15.

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