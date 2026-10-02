Pop Culture

'Fast & Furious' Gets Green Light for TV Series Spin-Off at Peacock

Executive produced by Vin Diesel, the yet-to-be-titled show is expected to arrive in 2028.

'The Fast and the Furious' star Vin Diesel.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Peacock has ordered the first live-action Fast & Furious TV series, with NBCUniversal targeting a 2028 premiere.
  • Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will serve as co-showrunners, while Vin Diesel joins Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, and others as executive producers.
  • The series arrives as the $7 billion franchise marks its 25th anniversary and prepares to close its film saga with Fast Forever on March 17, 2028.

The Fast & Furious franchise has officially stepped into the world of television, with Peacock announcing that it's ordered a live-action series set in the blockbuster franchise universe.

According to Deadline, NBCUniversal is producing the yet-to-be-titled show, and the streamer is aiming for a 2028 premiere. Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman wrote the pilot and will run the series together as co-showrunners.

Daniels recently executive produced Peacock's PONIES and has writing credits on Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue, plus NBC's upcoming The Rockford Files reboot. Coleman comes over from 9-1-1: Lone Star, where he was an executive producer, and also worked on Shades of Blue.

Vin Diesel will executive produce the series alongside One Race's Sam Vincent, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan. Moritz and Original Film are responsible for producing the films as well.

The order comes after Diesel and NBCUniversal confirmed in May that Peacock was developing a Fast & Furious series with Diesel. "Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe," Diesel said during a presentation at the time.

News of the series comes as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary. The Fast and the Furious was released on June 22, 2001, and since then it's produced 11 films and grossed more than $7 billion at the global box office.

Fast Forever, the final film in the franchise is scheduled to arrive in theaters March 17, 2028.

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