Kendall Jenner has come under fire for hosting a Halloween party celebrating her 25th birthday in Los Angeles on Saturday, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Page Six reports the star-studded event was held at Harriet's Rooftop and attended by 100 people, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, and Jaden Smith, more. According to TMZ, guests were told to not "post on social media of any kind," but the warnings were clearly ignored.

People were pretty peeved to learn of Kendall's party, considering most of us were forced to enjoy Halloween from the comfort of our own home or skip it altogether.

The backlash comes after her sister, Kim Kardashian, took heat for sharing that her family and friends were privileged enough to go to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday without fearing the threat of COVID-19.