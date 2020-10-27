Kim Kardashian's recent birthday celebration was extravagant, exclusive, and apparently controversial.

The reality TV star/businesswoman rang in the big 4-0 this month with a private island getaway with her friends and family. Kardashian shared a series of photos from the events, showing attendees like La La Anthony, Tristan Thompson, Devin Booker, and Younes Bendjima, as well as her siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob.

"40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

Kardashian went on to say she and her team took safety precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 infections. She claimed everyone who attended the celebration was asked to undergo multiple heath screenings and self-isolate throughout the two weeks prior to the getaway.

The festivities were pretty tame by Kardashian standards; however, many people immediately slammed the posts as tone-deaf, insensitive, and out-of-touch. Some Twitter users criticized the language used in the captions, saying it further underscored the economic inequality that has become much more apparent during the pandemic. She stated that the trip allowed her and her circle to "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," which is a luxury the vast majority of people do not have.

It's worth noting that Kardashian acknowledged her privilege in the thread, saying these types of celebrations were "so far out of reach" for most people, especially in these times of uncertainty.

Despite the acknowledgement, Kardashian's Twitter mentions were flooded with criticism of the optics and potential risks of the party. You can read some of the responses below.