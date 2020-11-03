In the wake of the death of original James Bond/all-around film legend Sean Connery, Harrison Ford has written a tributary statement to the recently passed 90-year-old.

You may remember (or never forgot) that the two were linked as father/son in the third Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In that film, which came out in 1989, Ford played Indy (feel like you knew that) and Connery portrayed his dad, Henry Jones Sr.

“He was my father…not in life…but in ‘Indy 3,'” Ford said in a statement sent to Variety. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

That statement was just one of several issued by major Hollywood players following Connery's death this past Saturday.

Also paying tribute was the creator of the Indiana Jones franchise, George Lucas, who said the following:

“Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”

Also, as is befitting for the man who first got to play 007 on the big screen, a number of ex-Bonds also reacted to the news.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself,” said Pierce Brosnan. “You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.”

Daniel Craig, who's still Bond until No Time to Die comes out, also put out a statement.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig said. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Connery, who turned 90 a few months ago, last acted in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (not including narrator credits). His first on-screen acting role came nearly five decades before that, with notable parts in several memorable films in-between, including The Wind and the Lion, The Man Who Would Be King, The Untouchables, The Rock, and seven Bond films that stretched from 1962 to 1971, and then again for one last time in 1983.