With his new album Accolades set to arrive this Friday, June 25, DJ Kay Slay enlists the Game for the single “72 Bar Assassin.”

The Compton rapper holds nothing back over the icy, hard-hitting production, unleashing an abundance of bars while name-dropping a slew of hip-hop A-listers: 50 Cent, Diddy, J. Cole, Lil Durk, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, Dr. Dre, Birdman, Dame Dash, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Jim Jones, 6ix9ine—plus Kim Kardashian.

Granted, not every mention is a diss, as Game makes sure to pledge his loyalty to G-Unit: “You supposed to do your squad like Yo Gotti do ’em/Therefore it’s still the Unit long as I can still move ’em,” he raps.

“72 Bar Assassin” is the second track released from DJ Kay Slay’s forthcoming project, following “Extravagant,” which dropped last week and features Raekwon, Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah and Tragedy Khadafi.

Although Game mentioned several times that his 2019 LP Born 2 Rap would be his last official album, his manager Wack 100 revealed in January that the West Coast legend is readying a project called 30 for 30. He’s also set to perform at the Once Upon A Time in L.A. festival at L.A.’s Banc of California Stadium on December 18. The star-studded lineup also includes 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, YG, and Bone Thugs N-Harmony.

Check out everyone Game name drops in “72 Bar Assassin,” plus what he has to say, below.