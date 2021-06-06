News has emerged out of Chicago that Lil Durk’s brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr. was shot and killed in Chicago.

The incident reportedly happened outside of a Chicago nightclub, according to several sources, including TMZ. 147 Calboy shared the news on Twitter, writing, “R.I.P Dthang it’s was always love when ya saw me.”

Dreezy also mourned Durk’s loss.

According to the outlet, DThang was shot in the head and died instantly. The 32-year-old was also a rapper. His death follows the fatal shooting of King Von in Atlanta last November, and the more recent death of producer Turn Me Up Josh, who had multiple placements on The Voice (Deluxe) and Durk and Lil Baby Voice of the Heroes joint album.

The dismal report comes just as the two rappers shared their new joint project, The Voice of Heroes, which sees guest verses from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. The album is poised for a big opening week, as it’s slated to debut with 165,000 to 185,000 in album streams and 4,000 to 7,000 in pure sales, and is set to hit No. 1 on HITS Top 50 next Friday.

Voice of Heroes marks the two rappers’ first full-length project together, with them previously collaborating on tracks like “How I Know,” “3 Headed Goat,” and DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get.”

“When it comes to that street shit that ‘hood shit, we like the heroes,” Baby told MTV News back in March. “The kids look at us as heroes.”

RIP to DThang.