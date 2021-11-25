After being accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, TMZ reports that Tyga won’t face felony charges related to the incident.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the domestic violence case was handed to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, and has since been passed off to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. Since only the district attorney’s office can charge individuals with a felony, Tyga will not be charged with felony domestic violence.

The rapper was reportedly arrested and booked for felony domestic violence earlier this month, and subsequently released a statement denying the allegations brought against him. “I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime.”

Swanson called police over the alleged incident, and claimed that he “emotionally, mentally, and physically abused” her. She shared a photo of herself that showed apparent marks around one of her eyes, and a felony domestic violence report noted that officers saw “visible marks” on her.

Sources close to Tyga claimed that the incident went down after Swanson arrived at his home uninvited at 3 a.m. in the morning. She allegedly shouted “at the top of her lungs,” although she has denied that account of the alleged assault. “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours,” said Swanson.

Tyga could still be hit with a misdemeanor in the case, however. The two first started dating earlier this year, and split sometime shortly before the alleged incident.