After last weekend’s Verzuz battle between Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, another pair of hip-hop legends might be preparing to face off in the near future.

In an exclusive clip on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, Trina admitted that she’d be down to go hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle against her former rival Lil’ Kim.

While a friendly competition between the two queens of rap seems imminent, Trina maintained that no official plans have been finalized.

A potential Verzuz battle would be the latest revelation in their long-documented rivalry.

Following a decade of friction, the two female rappers rekindled their relationship in 2019, with Kim revealing in an Instagram post that Trina helped her cope with her father’s tragic death.

“On this very day I found out my Daddy passed away. I was so distraught and had to put on a brave face and keep working because I had a show that same night. When @trinarockstarr came into my dressing room we instantly bonded. She comforted me and it was exactly what I needed in that moment. It’s as if her Mom and my Dad brought us together and healed our friendship. We both have angels watching over us,” Kim wrote in a post.