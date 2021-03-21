Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are facing off against one another in a Verzuz battle.

Verzuz co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced the showdown on social media and have been promoting it ever since.

Back in February, D’Angelo hit the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem for a special Verzuz event. Rather than going up against another artist, D’Angelo performed songs and brought out guests H.E.R., Keyon Harrold, Redman, and Wu-Tang’s Method Man.

Speaking of Wu-Tang, RZA previously went against DJ Premier in a Verzuz battle back in April of 2020.

“This is something we’re doing for culture,” RZA told Complex of Verzuz prior to his battle with Premier taking place. “People could take it as a fight, a battle, whatever they want, but it’s more about us celebrating the culture of hip-hop. I’m a big fan of DJ Premier.”

In other Verzuz news, the popular series was acquired by Triller Network earlier this month. Swizz and Timbaland were also named brand visionaries as part of the deal.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz and Timbaland said in a statement released at the time the deal was announced. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. ”

Check out frequent collaborators Raekwon and Ghostface Killah go head-to-head in their Verzuz contest over on Instagram or on the Triller app. Or watch the live stream below.