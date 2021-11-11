Travis Scott and his team have issued a statement regarding the families who have been impacted by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons. He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.

To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com.”

Earlier this week, Travis announced in a press release that he will be covering funeral expenses for the eight victims who passed away at the festival. He also announced a partnership with BetterHelp to supply mental health resources and aid for those affected by the tragedy.

Scott has issued two statements via socials about the festival, saying he was “devastated” about Friday night’s deadly events. “I just wanna send prayers to the ones that was lost last night ...” he said on Instagram. “You know my fans really mean the world to me, and I always really wanna leave them with a positive experience.”

After Astroworld, Travis showed up to Drake’s after-party at a Houston’s Dave & Buster’s and reportedly immediately left when he found out about the fatalities. Drake made a surprise appearance at the festival on Friday. The Toronto native also issued his own statement, showing his grief over the night’s events.