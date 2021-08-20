Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd plunked down an eye-popping $70 million on a recently renovated mansion located in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, making it one of the largest deals closed in the city this year, Wall Street Journal reports.

The mansion’s previous owners, Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle, allegedly had no intention of selling their 33,000-square-foot home when they were approached by real estate agents, Rayni and Branden Williams. Rayni was aware that Tesfaye was on the lookout for a new pad, and believed that the Oerlemans’ residence would be perfect for him.

The Weeknd’s new nine-bedroom property sits 1.6 acres, overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club, and features such amenities as a spa with a sauna, an indoor pool, an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, movie theater, gym, and a recording studio.