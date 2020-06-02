Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, took to Instagram to encourage other people "with big pockets" to donate to organizations fighting for racial equality amid nationwide protests demanding justice for George Floyd.

The Weeknd also showed receipts for a number of contributions he made totaling $500,000. The After Hours artist contributed $200,0000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out. The Weeknd also urged those without millions of dollars to donate what they can to help support people who are protesting for justice. "keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," he wrote in his post. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."

Earlier in the day, Drake donated $100,000 to National Bail Out after Mustafa the Poet reached out to both the rapper and Tesfaye. "My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd," Mustafa wrote. "Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let's help reunite black families."