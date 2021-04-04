The Weeknd is donating $1 million to aid those affected by the ongoing crisis in his native home of Ethiopia.

The country has been locked in an internal conflict since November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive on the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation, after the group took over an army base. According to the UN, fighting between government and regional forces has cost thousands of lives and displaced nearly two million people.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the 31-year-old singer announced that he’s partnered with World Food Program USA to provide the equivalent of two million meals to citizens of the Tigray region.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” Abel wrote. “I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

This isn’t the first time the Weeknd has flexed his philanthropic pursuits. Last summer, the pop star donated $2 million to humanitarian causes, giving $1 million to COVID-19 relief, $500,000 to Black Lives Matter, $300,000 to Global Aid in Lebonan, and $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights.