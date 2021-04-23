The Weeknd’s After Hours album is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Thursday night, the XO artist unleashed the remix of “Save Your Tears,” featuring his previous collaborator Ariana Grande. The original song appeared on the Weeknd’s chart-topping fourth studio album, which has received a number of remixes over the past year, most notably an updated version of “In Your Eyes,” Doja Cat and “Blinding Lights” Rosalía.

The Weeknd and Grande began teasing the collaborative joint on social media earlier this week, before confirming its release.

The “Save Your Tears” remix marks the Weeknd’s and Grande’s third collaborative effort. The two previously connected on Grande’s “Love Me Harder” and “Off the Table.” Grande spoke about the latter track in a 2020 interview with Zach Sang, explaining how the song came to be and her experience working with the Weekend.

“I wrote a verse and a chorus, and I sent it over to Abel, and I said, ‘Is this OK?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to write the second verse. It was a very intimate moment and writing process between two friends,” she said. “I think he did a great, phenomenal job writing that.”

Other than his Grammy snub, The Weeknd has had a pretty strong 2021. He performed the Super Bowl LV halftime show, dropped an NFT collection, earned multiple certifications for After Hours, and dropped a House of Balloons reissue for the project’s 10-year anniversary.

You can stream the remix now on all major platforms and watch its official animated video, directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink, above.